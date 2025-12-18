PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has approved a new policy establishing an inclusive digital identity system to ease access to government services, reduce fraud, and protect the citizens' personal data. Meanwhile, Zambia and Ethiopia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of a digital identity system. PNG sets new standard in digital identity Papua New Guinea's government has been pushing the digital identity for years as part of a broader effort to boost its digital economy, which contributes over 10% of the country's GDP. Despite setbacks, such as delayed rollouts and challenges integrating with the official voter register, PNG is marching on, and it now has a new policy to anchor the process. In a recent statement, the PNG government revealed that the cabinet, known as the National Executive Council, had approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, a landmark framework that sets "a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific." The policy was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and sets standards on principles such as data protection and privacy, accessibility, and safeguards against the misuse of personal data. It requires the government to deploy its SevisPass Digital ID over the next 18 months. In that time, it must roll out key components of the digital ID system, including the SevisWallet, SevisPass, SevisDEx, and SevisPortal. The system must also offer citizens multiple authentication options, including QR codes, one-time passwords, and biometrics. The policy guarantees citizens the right to refrain from using the digital ID and mandates that no service, public or private, can be denied to those who choose not to use it. Commenting on the new policy, ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. stated…