Pangolin to Mozambican Metical Conversion Table
PNG to MZN Conversion Table
- 1 PNG2.63 MZN
- 2 PNG5.27 MZN
- 3 PNG7.90 MZN
- 4 PNG10.53 MZN
- 5 PNG13.16 MZN
- 6 PNG15.80 MZN
- 7 PNG18.43 MZN
- 8 PNG21.06 MZN
- 9 PNG23.69 MZN
- 10 PNG26.33 MZN
- 50 PNG131.63 MZN
- 100 PNG263.26 MZN
- 1,000 PNG2,632.62 MZN
- 5,000 PNG13,163.11 MZN
- 10,000 PNG26,326.23 MZN
The table above displays real-time Pangolin to Mozambican Metical (PNG to MZN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PNG to 10,000 PNG. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PNG amounts using the latest MZN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PNG to MZN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MZN to PNG Conversion Table
- 1 MZN0.3798 PNG
- 2 MZN0.7596 PNG
- 3 MZN1.139 PNG
- 4 MZN1.519 PNG
- 5 MZN1.899 PNG
- 6 MZN2.279 PNG
- 7 MZN2.658 PNG
- 8 MZN3.0387 PNG
- 9 MZN3.418 PNG
- 10 MZN3.798 PNG
- 50 MZN18.99 PNG
- 100 MZN37.98 PNG
- 1,000 MZN379.8 PNG
- 5,000 MZN1,899 PNG
- 10,000 MZN3,798 PNG
The table above shows real-time Mozambican Metical to Pangolin (MZN to PNG) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MZN to 10,000 MZN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Pangolin you can get at current rates based on commonly used MZN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Pangolin (PNG) is currently trading at MT 2.63 MZN , reflecting a -1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MT-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MT-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Pangolin Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.81%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The PNG to MZN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Pangolin's fluctuations against MZN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Pangolin price.
PNG to MZN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PNG = 2.63 MZN | 1 MZN = 0.3798 PNG
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PNG to MZN is 2.63 MZN.
Buying 5 PNG will cost 13.16 MZN and 10 PNG is valued at 26.33 MZN.
1 MZN can be traded for 0.3798 PNG.
50 MZN can be converted to 18.99 PNG, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PNG to MZN has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.81%, reaching a high of -- MZN and a low of -- MZN.
One month ago, the value of 1 PNG was -- MZN, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PNG has changed by -- MZN, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Pangolin (PNG)
Now that you have calculated the price of Pangolin (PNG), you can learn more about Pangolin directly at MEXC. Learn about PNG past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Pangolin, trading pairs, and more.
PNG to MZN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Pangolin (PNG) has fluctuated between -- MZN and -- MZN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.481146319783144 MZN to a high of 3.1918713861403964 MZN. You can view detailed PNG to MZN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MT 2.55
|MT 2.55
|MT 3.83
|MT 8.94
|Low
|MT 1.91
|MT 1.91
|MT 1.91
|MT 1.91
|Average
|MT 2.55
|MT 2.55
|MT 2.55
|MT 4.47
|Volatility
|+8.65%
|+24.23%
|+54.41%
|+78.84%
|Change
|+0.37%
|-10.28%
|-22.47%
|-71.00%
Pangolin Price Forecast in MZN for 2026 and 2030
Pangolin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PNG to MZN forecasts for the coming years:
PNG Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Pangolin could reach approximately MT2.76 MZN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PNG Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PNG may rise to around MT3.36 MZN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Pangolin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PNG Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PNG/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PNG Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Pangolin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PNG at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PNG Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Pangolin futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Pangolin
Looking to add Pangolin to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Pangolin › or Get started now ›
PNG and MZN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Pangolin (PNG) vs USD: Market Comparison
Pangolin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04119
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PNG, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MZN, the USD price of PNG remains the primary market benchmark.
[PNG Price] [PNG to USD]
Mozambican Metical (MZN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MZN/USD): 0.015650811122067374
- 7-Day Change: +0.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MZN means you will pay less to get the same amount of PNG.
- A weaker MZN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PNG securely with MZN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PNG to MZN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Pangolin (PNG) and Mozambican Metical (MZN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PNG, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PNG to MZN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MZN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MZN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MZN's strength. When MZN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PNG, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Pangolin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PNG may rise, impacting its conversion to MZN.
Convert PNG to MZN Instantly
Use our real-time PNG to MZN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PNG to MZN?
Enter the Amount of PNG
Start by entering how much PNG you want to convert into MZN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PNG to MZN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PNG to MZN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PNG and MZN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PNG to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PNG with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PNG to MZN exchange rate calculated?
The PNG to MZN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PNG (often in USD or USDT), converted to MZN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PNG to MZN rate change so frequently?
PNG to MZN rate changes so frequently because both Pangolin and Mozambican Metical are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PNG to MZN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PNG to MZN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PNG to MZN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PNG to MZN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PNG to MZN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PNG against MZN over time?
You can understand the PNG against MZN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PNG to MZN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MZN, impacting the conversion rate even if PNG stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PNG to MZN exchange rate?
Pangolin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PNG to MZN rate.
Can I compare the PNG to MZN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PNG to MZN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PNG to MZN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Pangolin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PNG to MZN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MZN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PNG to MZN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Pangolin and the Mozambican Metical?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Pangolin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PNG to MZN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MZN into PNG of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PNG to MZN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PNG prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PNG to MZN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PNG to MZN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MZN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PNG to MZN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Pangolin News and Market Updates
From Dogecoin to the next Shiba Inu: Top 10 memecoins to watch in August 2025
Retail and institutional traders are again interested in memecoins. The quest for the next breakthrough […]2025/08/22
PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting
The post PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting As Papua New Guinea edges closer to the next general election, digital ID has come into focus, with legislators blasting the government for the delayed rollout, which they say could affect the polls. In Switzerland, voters will take to the polls later this month to give their verdict on whether the country should introduce digital IDs. PNG’s digital ID faces hurdles The island nation of PNG has been on a digitalization journey in recent years, with a new digital ID as one of the pillars. Last year, it launched a pilot for the SevisPass digital ID system, and in June, it unveiled the Draft Digital ID Policy to unify digital identity for its citizens. A month prior, the government kickstarted a data integration exercise under SevisPass for public authorities and banks. However, PNG lawmakers say it’s just not enough. They recently grilled Administration Minister Richard Masere, accusing his ministry of failing the country in its quest for digital identity. In particular, they pinpointed the delayed rollout as a potential obstacle to the country’s upcoming general election. PNG’s polls are set to be held on or before 2027—the official date is yet to be set—to elect members of parliament, who then vote for a new Prime Minister to head the government. The local-level government elections are much sooner, and after a series of delays, are scheduled for September 27 this year. Minister Masere defended the government’s rollout, claiming that the delay was due to an unforeseen setback that is now being solved. He pledged to publish a report on the same in the coming weeks. On digital ID for elections, the minister says there are more critical issues to address. One is the country’s official voter…2025/09/12
PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU
The post PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU Papua New Guinea (PNG) has approved a new policy establishing an inclusive digital identity system to ease access to government services, reduce fraud, and protect the citizens’ personal data. Meanwhile, Zambia and Ethiopia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of a digital identity system. PNG sets new standard in digital identity Papua New Guinea’s government has been pushing the digital identity for years as part of a broader effort to boost its digital economy, which contributes over 10% of the country’s GDP. Despite setbacks, such as delayed rollouts and challenges integrating with the official voter register, PNG is marching on, and it now has a new policy to anchor the process. In a recent statement, the PNG government revealed that the cabinet, known as the National Executive Council, had approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, a landmark framework that sets “a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific.” The policy was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and sets standards on principles such as data protection and privacy, accessibility, and safeguards against the misuse of personal data. It requires the government to deploy its SevisPass Digital ID over the next 18 months. In that time, it must roll out key components of the digital ID system, including the SevisWallet, SevisPass, SevisDEx, and SevisPortal. The system must also offer citizens multiple authentication options, including QR codes, one-time passwords, and biometrics. The policy guarantees citizens the right to refrain from using the digital ID and mandates that no service, public or private, can be denied to those who choose not to use it. Commenting on the new policy, ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. stated…2025/10/15
Explore More About Pangolin
Pangolin Price
Learn more about Pangolin (PNG) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Pangolin Price Prediction
Explore PNG forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Pangolin may be headed.
How to Buy Pangolin
Want to buy Pangolin? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
PNG/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade PNG/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
PNG USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on PNG with leverage. Explore PNG USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Pangolin to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to MZN Conversions
Why Buy Pangolin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Pangolin.
Join millions of users and buy Pangolin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.