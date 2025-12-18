The post PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > PNG backs digital ID policy; Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MOU Papua New Guinea (PNG) has approved a new policy establishing an inclusive digital identity system to ease access to government services, reduce fraud, and protect the citizens’ personal data. Meanwhile, Zambia and Ethiopia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of a digital identity system. PNG sets new standard in digital identity Papua New Guinea’s government has been pushing the digital identity for years as part of a broader effort to boost its digital economy, which contributes over 10% of the country’s GDP. Despite setbacks, such as delayed rollouts and challenges integrating with the official voter register, PNG is marching on, and it now has a new policy to anchor the process. In a recent statement, the PNG government revealed that the cabinet, known as the National Executive Council, had approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, a landmark framework that sets “a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific.” The policy was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and sets standards on principles such as data protection and privacy, accessibility, and safeguards against the misuse of personal data. It requires the government to deploy its SevisPass Digital ID over the next 18 months. In that time, it must roll out key components of the digital ID system, including the SevisWallet, SevisPass, SevisDEx, and SevisPortal. The system must also offer citizens multiple authentication options, including QR codes, one-time passwords, and biometrics. The policy guarantees citizens the right to refrain from using the digital ID and mandates that no service, public or private, can be denied to those who choose not to use it. Commenting on the new policy, ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. stated…

As Papua New Guinea edges closer to the next general election, digital ID has come into focus, with legislators blasting the government for the delayed rollout, which they say could affect the polls. In Switzerland, voters will take to the polls later this month to give their verdict on whether the country should introduce digital IDs. PNG's digital ID faces hurdles The island nation of PNG has been on a digitalization journey in recent years, with a new digital ID as one of the pillars. Last year, it launched a pilot for the SevisPass digital ID system, and in June, it unveiled the Draft Digital ID Policy to unify digital identity for its citizens. A month prior, the government kickstarted a data integration exercise under SevisPass for public authorities and banks. However, PNG lawmakers say it's just not enough. They recently grilled Administration Minister Richard Masere, accusing his ministry of failing the country in its quest for digital identity. In particular, they pinpointed the delayed rollout as a potential obstacle to the country's upcoming general election. PNG's polls are set to be held on or before 2027—the official date is yet to be set—to elect members of parliament, who then vote for a new Prime Minister to head the government. The local-level government elections are much sooner, and after a series of delays, are scheduled for September 27 this year. Minister Masere defended the government's rollout, claiming that the delay was due to an unforeseen setback that is now being solved. He pledged to publish a report on the same in the coming weeks. On digital ID for elections, the minister says there are more critical issues to address. One is the country's official voter…

