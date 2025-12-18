PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting

PNG's digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting

As Papua New Guinea edges closer to the next general election, digital ID has come into focus, with legislators blasting the government for the delayed rollout, which they say could affect the polls. In Switzerland, voters will take to the polls later this month to give their verdict on whether the country should introduce digital IDs. PNG's digital ID faces hurdles The island nation of PNG has been on a digitalization journey in recent years, with a new digital ID as one of the pillars. Last year, it launched a pilot for the SevisPass digital ID system, and in June, it unveiled the Draft Digital ID Policy to unify digital identity for its citizens. A month prior, the government kickstarted a data integration exercise under SevisPass for public authorities and banks. However, PNG lawmakers say it's just not enough. They recently grilled Administration Minister Richard Masere, accusing his ministry of failing the country in its quest for digital identity. In particular, they pinpointed the delayed rollout as a potential obstacle to the country's upcoming general election. PNG's polls are set to be held on or before 2027—the official date is yet to be set—to elect members of parliament, who then vote for a new Prime Minister to head the government. The local-level government elections are much sooner, and after a series of delays, are scheduled for September 27 this year. Minister Masere defended the government's rollout, claiming that the delay was due to an unforeseen setback that is now being solved. He pledged to publish a report on the same in the coming weeks. On digital ID for elections, the minister says there are more critical issues to address. One is the country's official voter…