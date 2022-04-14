Port3 Network (PORT3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Port3 Network (PORT3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Port3 Network (PORT3) Information Port3 aggregates and standardizes off-chain/on-chain data to build a Social Data Layer that is universally accessible and powerful for Web3 use cases. Official Website: https://port3.io/ Whitepaper: https://port3.notion.site/Welcome-to-Port3-Network-Documentation-bd68e91eaf184b39999668e337f9d1eb Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb4357054c3da8d46ed642383f03139ac7f090343 Buy PORT3 Now!

Port3 Network (PORT3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Port3 Network (PORT3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.86M $ 16.86M $ 16.86M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 499.85M $ 499.85M $ 499.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.74M $ 33.74M $ 33.74M All-Time High: $ 0.32968 $ 0.32968 $ 0.32968 All-Time Low: $ 0.011041491512868788 $ 0.011041491512868788 $ 0.011041491512868788 Current Price: $ 0.03374 $ 0.03374 $ 0.03374 Learn more about Port3 Network (PORT3) price

Port3 Network (PORT3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Port3 Network (PORT3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PORT3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PORT3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PORT3's tokenomics, explore PORT3 token's live price!

How to Buy PORT3 Interested in adding Port3 Network (PORT3) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PORT3, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PORT3 on MEXC now!

Port3 Network (PORT3) Price History Analysing the price history of PORT3 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PORT3 Price History now!

PORT3 Price Prediction Want to know where PORT3 might be heading? Our PORT3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PORT3 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!