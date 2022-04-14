Succinct (PROVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Succinct (PROVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Succinct (PROVE) Information Succinct Network is a decentralized protocol that proves the world's software. The network coordinates a distributed set of provers who generate zeroknowledge proofs through a novel incentive mechanism called proof contests to create the world's most efficient, robust proving cluster. The Succinct Network introduces the idea of a global, distributed proving cluster codesigned with SP1 and powered by a competitive auction mechanism called proof contests to dramatically expand the proving capacity of the world Official Website: https://www.succinct.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.succinct.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x6BEF15D938d4E72056AC92Ea4bDD0D76B1C4ad29

Succinct (PROVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Succinct (PROVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 193.40M $ 193.40M $ 193.40M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 195.00M $ 195.00M $ 195.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 991.80M $ 991.80M $ 991.80M All-Time High: $ 2.4016 $ 2.4016 $ 2.4016 All-Time Low: $ 0.5842837841368191 $ 0.5842837841368191 $ 0.5842837841368191 Current Price: $ 0.9918 $ 0.9918 $ 0.9918 Learn more about Succinct (PROVE) price

Succinct (PROVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Succinct (PROVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROVE's tokenomics, explore PROVE token's live price!

