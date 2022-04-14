pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into pumpBTC (PUMPBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Information PumpBTC is a liquid staking protocol on Babylon that enables BTC holders to participate in Babylon staking while maintaining liquidity for extra rewards. Our new platform, BTC-fi Yield Vault, aims to provide CeFi-level security alongside scalable DeFi returns denominated in BTC. Official Website: https://pumpbtc.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X6LUHklR7wOBx2VAsRhSc--zzFm3SL3C/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB7C0007ab75350c582d5eAb1862b872B5cF53F0C Buy PUMPBTC Now!

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for pumpBTC (PUMPBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.72M $ 9.72M $ 9.72M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 285.00M $ 285.00M $ 285.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.09M $ 34.09M $ 34.09M All-Time High: $ 0.29652 $ 0.29652 $ 0.29652 All-Time Low: $ 0.005963806888961928 $ 0.005963806888961928 $ 0.005963806888961928 Current Price: $ 0.03409 $ 0.03409 $ 0.03409 Learn more about pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) price

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUMPBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUMPBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUMPBTC's tokenomics, explore PUMPBTC token's live price!

How to Buy PUMPBTC Interested in adding pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PUMPBTC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PUMPBTC on MEXC now!

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Price History Analysing the price history of PUMPBTC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PUMPBTC Price History now!

PUMPBTC Price Prediction Want to know where PUMPBTC might be heading? Our PUMPBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PUMPBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!