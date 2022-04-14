PussFi (PUSS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PussFi (PUSS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PussFi (PUSS) Information $PUSS memecoin is the native utility coin of the PussFi Ecosystem, part of one of the largest blockchain-based social media platforms, Steemit. Bloggers on Steemit can boost their blogging rewards and enjoy various features by utilizing $PUSS. Official Website: https://puss.meme Whitepaper: https://puss.meme/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TX5eXdf8458bZ77fk8xdvUgiQmC3L93iv7 Buy PUSS Now!

PussFi (PUSS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PussFi (PUSS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.99M $ 6.99M $ 6.99M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 878.82M $ 878.82M $ 878.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.95M $ 7.95M $ 7.95M All-Time High: $ 0.014806 $ 0.014806 $ 0.014806 All-Time Low: $ 0.002662291160433573 $ 0.002662291160433573 $ 0.002662291160433573 Current Price: $ 0.007949 $ 0.007949 $ 0.007949 Learn more about PussFi (PUSS) price

PussFi (PUSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PussFi (PUSS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUSS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUSS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUSS's tokenomics, explore PUSS token's live price!

