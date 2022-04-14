QBX (QBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QBX (QBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QBX (QBX) Information The qiibee foundation is building the decentralized payment infrastructure for the $500bn rewards economy, fueled by the $QBX. The vision is to position loyalty currencies as one of the top three global payment methods. The qiibee foundation offers a decentralized payment infrastructure - known as the qiibee Rewards Chain - that enables businesses and consumers to trade loyalty currencies and enrich them with more liquidity.The $QBX is used as the gas to trigger transactions connected to creating, earning, spending and exchanging loyalty tokens and loyalty NFTs on the qiibee Rewards Chain. Official Website: https://qiibeefoundation.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x72FDc31f4a9a1EDF6B6132D3C1754F1CdcF5D9B1

QBX (QBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for QBX (QBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.38B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.31M All-Time High: $ 0.13 All-Time Low: $ 0.000335534475649 Current Price: $ 0.005299

QBX (QBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QBX (QBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

QBX (QBX) Price History Analysing the price history of QBX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

QBX Price Prediction Want to know where QBX might be heading? Our QBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

