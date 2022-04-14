Quidax Token (QDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quidax Token (QDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quidax Token (QDX) Information QDX is the utility token of the Quidax ecosystem. It will provide various benefits to holders, including trading fee discounts, passive income & access to exclusive features on Quidax. Official Website: https://qdx.quidax.io/ Whitepaper: https://qdx.quidax.io/docs/QDXwhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x08bc237aa00f275b758542c9f5c125b568bc390a

Quidax Token (QDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quidax Token (QDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.94M Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 77.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.05M All-Time High: $ 0.127 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.1161

Quidax Token (QDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quidax Token (QDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

