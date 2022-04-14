RIF (RIF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RIF (RIF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RIF (RIF) Information RIF OS (Root Infrastructure Framework Open Standard) is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment. Official Website: https://rif.technology/ Whitepaper: https://rif.technology/static/add903ce229a6f45a606cd78b028cf9e/RIF-whitepaper-V2.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AAeENcfHbTExuTvs4q7r9Bjax98Dg6BGX3aMph4bTLdK Buy RIF Now!

RIF (RIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RIF (RIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56.36M $ 56.36M $ 56.36M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.36M $ 56.36M $ 56.36M All-Time High: $ 0.45724 $ 0.45724 $ 0.45724 All-Time Low: $ 0.0273613350172 $ 0.0273613350172 $ 0.0273613350172 Current Price: $ 0.05636 $ 0.05636 $ 0.05636 Learn more about RIF (RIF) price

RIF (RIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RIF (RIF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RIF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RIF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RIF's tokenomics, explore RIF token's live price!

