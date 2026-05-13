What is ROOMCON about?

ROOMCON is a DeSci project on the BNB Chain that funds cutting-edge scientific research, starting with room-temperature superconductors. Our goal is to connect crypto communities with real-world innovation by supporting researchers and launching verified scientific breakthroughs to the public.

What makes ROOMCON unique?

ROOMCON uniquely bridges the crypto community with scientific innovation, specifically focusing on room-temperature superconductors. This project stands out by supporting companies conducting research in this field and bringing verified scientific advancements to the public.

What's the history of ROOMCON?

ROOMCON was established with the vision to merge blockchain technology with scientific research. By leveraging the BNB Chain, it has created a platform where crypto enthusiasts can contribute to groundbreaking scientific projects, particularly in the area of room-temperature superconductors.

What's next for ROOMCON?

ROOMCON aims to expand its support for scientific research beyond room-temperature superconductors, exploring other innovative fields. The project plans to continue connecting crypto communities with real-world innovation, fostering an ecosystem where blockchain and science collaborate for progress.

What can ROOMCON be used for?

ROOMCON can be used to fund cutting-edge scientific research, particularly in the field of room-temperature superconductors. It serves as a platform for crypto communities to support innovation and for researchers to access necessary funding, ultimately bringing verified scientific breakthroughs to the public.

What is the current price of ROOMCON?

The live price of ROOMCON (ROOMCON) is ₹0.00113152935985516000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ROOMCON positioned in the market?

ROOMCON currently sits at market rank #10210, supported by a market capitalization of ₹862857.03294213010000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ROOMCON?

The circulating supply of ROOMCON is 762501316.4071087 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ROOMCON?

During the last 24 hours, ROOMCON traded within a range of ₹ (24-hour low) and ₹ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ROOMCON from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ROOMCON reached an all-time high of ₹0.50242068733582138000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00095925825099202000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ROOMCON trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ROOMCON?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.