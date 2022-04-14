RUJI (RUJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RUJI (RUJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RUJI (RUJI) Information Rujira is building the omnichain DeFi rails for humans and machines, an App Layer on THORChain that provides a fully integrated suite of DeFi applications, accessible with native assets from all connected chains. Tap into powerful tools like native-to-native swaps, perps, lending, liquidations, and more, all through your own wallet, under one roof, with a smooth and intuitive user interface. Thanks to THORChain technology, Rujira removes all dependency to third-party bridges and wrapping by centralized intermediaries. Experience the full potential of DeFi with Bitcoin and other native assets. Official Website: https://rujira.network/ Block Explorer: https://finder.kujira.app/kaiyo-1 Buy RUJI Now!

RUJI (RUJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RUJI (RUJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.131 $ 1.131 $ 1.131 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.8902 $ 0.8902 $ 0.8902 Learn more about RUJI (RUJI) price

RUJI (RUJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RUJI (RUJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUJI's tokenomics, explore RUJI token's live price!

How to Buy RUJI Interested in adding RUJI (RUJI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RUJI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RUJI on MEXC now!

RUJI (RUJI) Price History Analysing the price history of RUJI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RUJI Price History now!

RUJI Price Prediction Want to know where RUJI might be heading? Our RUJI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RUJI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!