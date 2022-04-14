S (S) Tokenomics

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

Official Website:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
Block Explorer:
https://sonicscan.org/

In-Depth Token Structure of S (S)

Dive deeper into how S tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
  • FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
    • After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
    • Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (S)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Token Sales (Fantom era)~1.33 billion~41.89%Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
Sonic Labs Innovator Fund200 million~6.3%For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
Airdrop (6 months post-launch)190.5 million6.0%To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
Operational Funding (6 years)~47.63 million/yr1.5%/yrFor Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)~70.07 million/yr2.21%/yrMigrated from Fantom Opera block rewards

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
  • Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
  • Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
  • Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
  • FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.

Unlocking Time

  • FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
  • Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
  • Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
AllocationSales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
Usage/IncentivesStaking, grants, airdrop, operational support
LockingMax 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
UnlockingFTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)

Additional Notes

  • The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
  • The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
  • All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.

For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.

S (S) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of S (S) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of S tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many S tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

