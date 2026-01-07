SACHI (SACHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SACHI (SACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SACHI (SACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 560.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.28M
All-Time High: $ 0.13311
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00228

SACHI (SACHI) Information SACHI Immersive Gaming Universe. Built on Unreal Engine 5, SACHI delivers AAA-quality visuals and a feel-good, high-energy gaming experience accessible from any device via pixel streaming. Players step into a vibrant world where casual fun meets high-stakes identity - secured with Web3 utilities for verifiable perks, exclusive status, and seamless gameplay. Official Website: https://sachi.game Whitepaper: https://sachi.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/SAcHiYijzFQxerTHDzEtQadyQ1E1VdxZZxfUqznC96f

SACHI (SACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SACHI (SACHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SACHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SACHI's tokenomics, explore SACHI token's live price!

How to Buy SACHI
Interested in adding SACHI (SACHI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SACHI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

SACHI (SACHI) Price History
Analysing the price history of SACHI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

SACHI Price Prediction
Want to know where SACHI might be heading? Our SACHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

