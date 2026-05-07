What is SATO

sato (SATO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into sato (SATO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

sato (SATO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for sato (SATO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 18.45M $ 18.45M $ 18.45M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.87M $ 22.87M $ 22.87M All-Time High: $ 1.7135 $ 1.7135 $ 1.7135 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 1.2393 $ 1.2393 $ 1.2393 Learn more about sato (SATO) price Buy SATO Now!

sato (SATO) Information SATO is a meme coin. Official Website: https://sat0.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x829f4B62EEBE12Af653b4dD4fFc480966F7d7f09

sato (SATO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of sato (SATO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SATO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SATO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SATO's tokenomics, explore SATO token's live price!

How to Buy SATO Interested in adding sato (SATO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SATO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SATO on MEXC now! sato (SATO) Price History Analysing the price history of SATO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SATO Price History now! SATO Price Prediction Want to know where SATO might be heading? Our SATO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SATO token's Price Prediction now!

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