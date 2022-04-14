SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SaucerSwap (SAUCE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Information SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more. Official Website: https://www.saucerswap.finance/ Whitepaper: https://www.saucerswap.finance/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://hashscan.io/mainnet/token/0.0.731861 Buy SAUCE Now!

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SaucerSwap (SAUCE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.76M $ 44.76M $ 44.76M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 844.96M $ 844.96M $ 844.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.97M $ 52.97M $ 52.97M All-Time High: $ 0.251 $ 0.251 $ 0.251 All-Time Low: $ 0.00997402053641286 $ 0.00997402053641286 $ 0.00997402053641286 Current Price: $ 0.05297 $ 0.05297 $ 0.05297 Learn more about SaucerSwap (SAUCE) price

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAUCE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAUCE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAUCE's tokenomics, explore SAUCE token's live price!

