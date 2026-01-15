Spring Dev Bank Price Today

The live Spring Dev Bank (SDB) price today is $ 0.003883, with a 3.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003883 per SDB.

Spring Dev Bank currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SDB. During the last 24 hours, SDB traded between $ 0.00375 (low) and $ 0.004009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SDB moved -0.47% in the last hour and -17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.31K.

Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 45.31K$ 45.31K $ 45.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 388.30M$ 388.30M $ 388.30M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain MATIC

