What is Shieldeum (SDM)

Secure Computing Power for 440 million Crypto Users by AI Powered Decentralized Physical Infrastructure network.

Shieldeum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shieldeum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SDM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Shieldeum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shieldeum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shieldeum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shieldeum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SDM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shieldeum price prediction page.

Shieldeum Price History

Tracing SDM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SDM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shieldeum price history page.

How to buy Shieldeum (SDM)

Looking for how to buy Shieldeum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shieldeum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SDM to Local Currencies

1 SDM to VND ₫ 223.30909 1 SDM to AUD A$ 0.0131533 1 SDM to GBP ￡ 0.0063645 1 SDM to EUR € 0.00746768 1 SDM to USD $ 0.008486 1 SDM to MYR RM 0.03623522 1 SDM to TRY ₺ 0.32637156 1 SDM to JPY ¥ 1.22894252 1 SDM to RUB ₽ 0.70374398 1 SDM to INR ₹ 0.71723672 1 SDM to IDR Rp 139.11473184 1 SDM to KRW ₩ 11.88515216 1 SDM to PHP ₱ 0.470973 1 SDM to EGP ￡E. 0.43049478 1 SDM to BRL R$ 0.0479459 1 SDM to CAD C$ 0.01171068 1 SDM to BDT ৳ 1.0344434 1 SDM to NGN ₦ 13.64302706 1 SDM to UAH ₴ 0.3530176 1 SDM to VES Bs 0.746768 1 SDM to PKR Rs 2.39237312 1 SDM to KZT ₸ 4.39455996 1 SDM to THB ฿ 0.2808866 1 SDM to TWD NT$ 0.26060506 1 SDM to AED د.إ 0.03114362 1 SDM to CHF Fr 0.00695852 1 SDM to HKD HK$ 0.0657665 1 SDM to MAD .د.م 0.07858036 1 SDM to MXN $ 0.16615588

Shieldeum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shieldeum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shieldeum What is the price of Shieldeum (SDM) today? The live price of Shieldeum (SDM) is 0.008486 USD . What is the market cap of Shieldeum (SDM)? The current market cap of Shieldeum is $ 992.34K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SDM by its real-time market price of 0.008486 USD . What is the circulating supply of Shieldeum (SDM)? The current circulating supply of Shieldeum (SDM) is 116.94M USD . What was the highest price of Shieldeum (SDM)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Shieldeum (SDM) is 0.245913 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Shieldeum (SDM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Shieldeum (SDM) is $ 40.89K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!