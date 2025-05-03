What is SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)

SIDUS HEROES is a pioneering, Web3, space-based gaming metaverse with epic lore, tradable tokens and valuable resources. Your Hero’s progress is saved across multiple games that fall under one interplanetary ecosystem and a groundbreaking, profit-sharing Module System. This unique strategy takes community engagement, in-game enhancements and endless possibilities for shaping players’ own destinies and fortunes to another level!

SIDUS HEROES Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SIDUS HEROES, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SENATE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SIDUS HEROES price prediction page.

SIDUS HEROES Price History

Tracing SENATE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SENATE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SIDUS HEROES price history page.

How to buy SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)

SENATE to Local Currencies

SIDUS HEROES Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SIDUS HEROES, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SIDUS HEROES What is the price of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE) today? The live price of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE) is 0.01067 USD . What is the market cap of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)? The current market cap of SIDUS HEROES is $ 1.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SENATE by its real-time market price of 0.01067 USD . What is the circulating supply of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)? The current circulating supply of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE) is 128.12M USD . What was the highest price of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE) is 0.15 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE)? The 24-hour trading volume of SIDUS HEROES (SENATE) is $ 7.13K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

