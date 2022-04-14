SHROOMY (SHROOMY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHROOMY (SHROOMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHROOMY (SHROOMY) Information The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community. Official Website: https://shroomy.io/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.inkonchain.com/token/0x0c5E2D1C98cd265C751e02F8F3293bC5764F9111 Buy SHROOMY Now!

SHROOMY (SHROOMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHROOMY (SHROOMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.058996 $ 0.058996 $ 0.058996 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.002385 $ 0.002385 $ 0.002385 Learn more about SHROOMY (SHROOMY) price

SHROOMY (SHROOMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHROOMY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHROOMY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHROOMY's tokenomics, explore SHROOMY token's live price!

