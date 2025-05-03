What is SHROOMY (SHROOMY)

The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHROOMY What is the price of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) today? The live price of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) is 0.000827 USD . What is the market cap of SHROOMY (SHROOMY)? The current market cap of SHROOMY is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SHROOMY by its real-time market price of 0.000827 USD . What is the circulating supply of SHROOMY (SHROOMY)? The current circulating supply of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SHROOMY (SHROOMY)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) is 0.0045 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SHROOMY (SHROOMY)? The 24-hour trading volume of SHROOMY (SHROOMY) is $ 40.50K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

