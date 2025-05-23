What is Sidelined (SIDELINED)

A meme token built around the "sidelined narrative", using satire to critique crypto’s systemic inequities—VC dominance, neglected developers, and retail traders left behind.

Sidelined is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sidelined investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Sidelined Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sidelined, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SIDELINED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sidelined price prediction page.

Sidelined Price History

Tracing SIDELINED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SIDELINED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sidelined price history page.

How to buy Sidelined (SIDELINED)

Looking for how to buy Sidelined? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sidelined on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SIDELINED to Local Currencies

1 SIDELINED to VND ₫ 3.27717621 1 SIDELINED to AUD A$ 0.0001955493 1 SIDELINED to GBP ￡ 0.0000933013 1 SIDELINED to EUR € 0.0001111947 1 SIDELINED to USD $ 0.00012781 1 SIDELINED to MYR RM 0.0005406363 1 SIDELINED to TRY ₺ 0.0049692528 1 SIDELINED to JPY ¥ 0.0182193155 1 SIDELINED to RUB ₽ 0.0101570607 1 SIDELINED to INR ₹ 0.0108727967 1 SIDELINED to IDR Rp 2.0614513243 1 SIDELINED to KRW ₩ 0.1746037972 1 SIDELINED to PHP ₱ 0.0070730054 1 SIDELINED to EGP ￡E. 0.0063751628 1 SIDELINED to BRL R$ 0.0007208484 1 SIDELINED to CAD C$ 0.0001750997 1 SIDELINED to BDT ৳ 0.0155723704 1 SIDELINED to NGN ₦ 0.2031948942 1 SIDELINED to UAH ₴ 0.0053066712 1 SIDELINED to VES Bs 0.01201414 1 SIDELINED to PKR Rs 0.0360321952 1 SIDELINED to KZT ₸ 0.065374815 1 SIDELINED to THB ฿ 0.0041525469 1 SIDELINED to TWD NT$ 0.0038304657 1 SIDELINED to AED د.إ 0.0004690627 1 SIDELINED to CHF Fr 0.0001048042 1 SIDELINED to HKD HK$ 0.0010007523 1 SIDELINED to MAD .د.م 0.0011745739 1 SIDELINED to MXN $ 0.0024590644

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sidelined What is the price of Sidelined (SIDELINED) today? The live price of Sidelined (SIDELINED) is 0.00012781 USD . What is the market cap of Sidelined (SIDELINED)? The current market cap of Sidelined is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SIDELINED by its real-time market price of 0.00012781 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sidelined (SIDELINED)? The current circulating supply of Sidelined (SIDELINED) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Sidelined (SIDELINED)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of Sidelined (SIDELINED) is 0.007 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sidelined (SIDELINED)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sidelined (SIDELINED) is $ 56.79K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

