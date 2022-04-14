SKI MASK DOG (SKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SKI MASK DOG (SKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SKI MASK DOG (SKI) Information Ski Mask Dog is a meme coin on the Base chain. Official Website: https://skimaskdog.tech Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x768BE13e1680b5ebE0024C42c896E3dB59ec0149 Buy SKI Now!

SKI MASK DOG (SKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SKI MASK DOG (SKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.47M $ 53.47M $ 53.47M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 989.40M $ 989.40M $ 989.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.04M $ 54.04M $ 54.04M All-Time High: $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 All-Time Low: $ 0.000403026646024225 $ 0.000403026646024225 $ 0.000403026646024225 Current Price: $ 0.05404 $ 0.05404 $ 0.05404 Learn more about SKI MASK DOG (SKI) price

SKI MASK DOG (SKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SKI MASK DOG (SKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKI's tokenomics, explore SKI token's live price!

