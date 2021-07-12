Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smooth Love Potion (SLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Information Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies). Official Website: https://axieinfinity.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.axieinfinity.com/gameplay/breeding Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4hpngEp1v3CXpeKB81Gw4sv7YvwUVRKvY3SGag9ND8Q4 Buy SLP Now!

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 61.08M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 35.97B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.41
All-Time Low: $ 0.001059406911044792
Current Price: $ 0.001698

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLP's tokenomics, explore SLP token's live price!

