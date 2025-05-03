Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Sperax Price(SPA)
The current price of Sperax (SPA) today is 0.019195 USD with a current market cap of $ 32.47M USD. SPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sperax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.08K USD
- Sperax price change within the day is -2.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.69B USD
Track the price changes of Sperax for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00046798
|-2.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.009113
|+90.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000051
|+0.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008513
|-30.73%
Today, SPA recorded a change of $ -0.00046798 (-2.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.Sperax 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.009113 (+90.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.Sperax 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SPA saw a change of $ +0.000051 (+0.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Sperax 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.008513 (-30.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Sperax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-2.38%
-2.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sperax Makes DeFi Services Accessible to All Built with our original blockchain design --- BDLS consensus protocol, Sperax offers a highperformance blockchain that is truly secure in the real internet environment compared with other top-ranked BFT consensus-based blockchains, such as Cosmos (Tendermint), Polkadot (GRANDPA), and Ethereum (Casper FFG). On top of Sperax blockchain consensus infrastructure, the Sperax Foundation issues a native multi-currency stablecoin sCOIN, the first among public blockchain ecosystems. It bridges the gap between Internet users and crypto-native applications. In Sperax, we believe that more people deserve to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-enabled Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. In January 2020, Sperax secured over 6M USD in seed funding round, with leading investors including Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital and Newstyle Capital. On March 18, 2020, Sperax launched its first public sale on Cobak, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency community, with a 200K USD allocation sold out in less than 20 minutes. SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.
|1 SPA to VND
₫505.116425
|1 SPA to AUD
A$0.02975225
|1 SPA to GBP
￡0.01439625
|1 SPA to EUR
€0.0168916
|1 SPA to USD
$0.019195
|1 SPA to MYR
RM0.08196265
|1 SPA to TRY
₺0.7382397
|1 SPA to JPY
¥2.7798199
|1 SPA to RUB
₽1.59184135
|1 SPA to INR
₹1.6223614
|1 SPA to IDR
Rp314.6720808
|1 SPA to KRW
₩26.8837492
|1 SPA to PHP
₱1.0653225
|1 SPA to EGP
￡E.0.97376235
|1 SPA to BRL
R$0.10845175
|1 SPA to CAD
C$0.0264891
|1 SPA to BDT
৳2.3398705
|1 SPA to NGN
₦30.85999345
|1 SPA to UAH
₴0.798512
|1 SPA to VES
Bs1.68916
|1 SPA to PKR
Rs5.4114544
|1 SPA to KZT
₸9.9403227
|1 SPA to THB
฿0.6353545
|1 SPA to TWD
NT$0.58947845
|1 SPA to AED
د.إ0.07044565
|1 SPA to CHF
Fr0.0157399
|1 SPA to HKD
HK$0.14876125
|1 SPA to MAD
.د.م0.1777457
|1 SPA to MXN
$0.3758381
For a more in-depth understanding of Sperax, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
