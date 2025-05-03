What is SPLASH (SPLASH)

SPLASH is the token for Splash, a tap-to-earn game on Telegram. It will be distributed to players of the game, and acts as a memecoin for the community. Built by P00LS Games - the fastest growing web3 game publisher on Telegram. SPLASH is an idle game where players tap, mine, and refer friends to earn tokens. The goal is to maximize your profits per hour, leading up to the SPLASH Airdrop. Complete tasks, build your mini-app, and climb the leaderboard to become the ultimate CEO of SPLASH. Players earn coins through daily actions and can convert them to SPLASH tokens.

SPLASH is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SPLASH investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SPLASH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SPLASH on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SPLASH buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SPLASH Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SPLASH, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPLASH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SPLASH price prediction page.

SPLASH Price History

Tracing SPLASH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPLASH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SPLASH price history page.

How to buy SPLASH (SPLASH)

Looking for how to buy SPLASH? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SPLASH on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPLASH to Local Currencies

1 SPLASH to VND ₫ 23.42035 1 SPLASH to AUD A$ 0.0013795 1 SPLASH to GBP ￡ 0.0006675 1 SPLASH to EUR € 0.0007832 1 SPLASH to USD $ 0.00089 1 SPLASH to MYR RM 0.0038003 1 SPLASH to TRY ₺ 0.0343273 1 SPLASH to JPY ¥ 0.128961 1 SPLASH to RUB ₽ 0.0735941 1 SPLASH to INR ₹ 0.0753207 1 SPLASH to IDR Rp 14.5901616 1 SPLASH to KRW ₩ 1.2464984 1 SPLASH to PHP ₱ 0.0495374 1 SPLASH to EGP ￡E. 0.0451675 1 SPLASH to BRL R$ 0.0050285 1 SPLASH to CAD C$ 0.0012282 1 SPLASH to BDT ৳ 0.108491 1 SPLASH to NGN ₦ 1.4262784 1 SPLASH to UAH ₴ 0.037024 1 SPLASH to VES Bs 0.07832 1 SPLASH to PKR Rs 0.2509088 1 SPLASH to KZT ₸ 0.4580474 1 SPLASH to THB ฿ 0.029459 1 SPLASH to TWD NT$ 0.0273319 1 SPLASH to AED د.إ 0.0032663 1 SPLASH to CHF Fr 0.0007298 1 SPLASH to HKD HK$ 0.0068975 1 SPLASH to MAD .د.م 0.0082414 1 SPLASH to MXN $ 0.0174262

SPLASH Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SPLASH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPLASH What is the price of SPLASH (SPLASH) today? The live price of SPLASH (SPLASH) is 0.00089 USD . What is the market cap of SPLASH (SPLASH)? The current market cap of SPLASH is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPLASH by its real-time market price of 0.00089 USD . What is the circulating supply of SPLASH (SPLASH)? The current circulating supply of SPLASH (SPLASH) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SPLASH (SPLASH)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SPLASH (SPLASH) is 0.0125 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SPLASH (SPLASH)? The 24-hour trading volume of SPLASH (SPLASH) is $ 132.95 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!