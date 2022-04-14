SquidGrow (SQGROW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SquidGrow (SQGROW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SquidGrow (SQGROW) Information Official Website: https://squidgrow.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xb72e76ccf005313868db7b48070901a44629da98 Buy SQGROW Now!

Market Cap: $ 9.03M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.03M
All-Time High: $ 0.0999
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000004352876665
Current Price: $ 0.009028

SquidGrow (SQGROW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SquidGrow (SQGROW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SQGROW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SQGROW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SQGROW's tokenomics, explore SQGROW token's live price!

