StarLink (STARL) Information STARL is the first 100% community owned decentralized virtual space project. $STARL is the governance token of the Starl Ecosystem. Buy, sell and trade virtual satellites, spacecraft and lands while exploring the solar system. Official Website: https://www.starlproject.com/ Whitepaper: https://starlproject.com/starlink-wp-2.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8e6cd950ad6ba651f6dd608dc70e5886b1aa6b24 Buy STARL Now!

StarLink (STARL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StarLink (STARL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.84M $ 4.84M $ 4.84M Total Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T Circulating Supply: $ 9.98T $ 9.98T $ 9.98T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.85M $ 4.85M $ 4.85M All-Time High: $ 0.00008903 $ 0.00008903 $ 0.00008903 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000032954322983 $ 0.00000032954322983 $ 0.00000032954322983 Current Price: $ 0.0000004853 $ 0.0000004853 $ 0.0000004853 Learn more about StarLink (STARL) price

StarLink (STARL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StarLink (STARL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STARL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STARL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STARL's tokenomics, explore STARL token's live price!

