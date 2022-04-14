Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lido Staked ETH (STETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Information Users who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return. Official Website: https://lido.fi/ Whitepaper: https://lido.fi/static/Lido:Ethereum-Liquid-Staking.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/H2mf9QNdU2Niq6QR7367Ua2trBsvscLyX5bz7R3Pw5sE Buy STETH Now!

Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lido Staked ETH (STETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.84B $ 31.84B $ 31.84B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 8.89M $ 8.89M $ 8.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 18,746 $ 18,746 $ 18,746 All-Time Low: $ 551.78459296 $ 551.78459296 $ 551.78459296 Current Price: $ 3,581.48 $ 3,581.48 $ 3,581.48 Learn more about Lido Staked ETH (STETH) price

Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lido Staked ETH (STETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STETH's tokenomics, explore STETH token's live price!

