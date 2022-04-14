StreamCoin (STRM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StreamCoin (STRM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StreamCoin (STRM) Information StreamCoin believes in a future where streamers and viewers connect directly. A future with earning opportunities, minimal transaction fees, secure payments, and freedom of ownership for your creative content. Official Website: https://stream-coin.com Whitepaper: https://stream-coin.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc598275452fa319d75ee5f176fd3b8384925b425 Buy STRM Now!

StreamCoin (STRM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StreamCoin (STRM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.66M $ 1.66M $ 1.66M Total Supply: $ 3.04B $ 3.04B $ 3.04B Circulating Supply: $ 1.49B $ 1.49B $ 1.49B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.37M $ 3.37M $ 3.37M All-Time High: $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 All-Time Low: $ 0.000502346011046426 $ 0.000502346011046426 $ 0.000502346011046426 Current Price: $ 0.0011095 $ 0.0011095 $ 0.0011095 Learn more about StreamCoin (STRM) price

StreamCoin (STRM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StreamCoin (STRM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STRM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STRM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STRM's tokenomics, explore STRM token's live price!

