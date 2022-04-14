Stake Vault Network (SVN) Tokenomics
Stake Vault is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project designed to transform the staking ecosystem. Our objectives are the guiding principles that inform every decision, feature, and innovation within our platform. These objectives are the driving force behind our mission to create a secure, inclusive, and efficient blockchain ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stake Vault Network (SVN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SVN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SVN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
