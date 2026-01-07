SavannaSurvival, in collaboration with KaiaChain, brings an immersive Web3 survival experience to the Mini DApp ecosystem on LINE Dapp portal. Explore, strategize, and thrive in a dynamic voxel-powered world, where survival isn’t just a challenge—it’s a collaborative adventure shaped by blockchain technology. Designed for fans of Minecraft and Roblox and Casual Game, SavannaSurvival combines Innovative ecosystems, decentralized ownership, and player-led economies, offering a seamless entry into the Web3 gaming space.