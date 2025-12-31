SavannaSurvival Price Today

The live SavannaSurvival (SVSA) price today is $ 0.00222, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SVSA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00222 per SVSA.

SavannaSurvival currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SVSA. During the last 24 hours, SVSA traded between $ 0.00219 (low) and $ 0.00223 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SVSA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.37K.

SavannaSurvival (SVSA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 46.37K$ 46.37K $ 46.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.22M$ 2.22M $ 2.22M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain KLAY

