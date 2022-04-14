Swingby (SWINGBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Swingby (SWINGBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Swingby (SWINGBY) Information Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX. Official Website: https://swingby.network Whitepaper: https://docs.swingby.network/SwingbySkybridge_WhitePaper_v1.0.1_1401222020.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8287c7b963b405b7b8d467db9d79eec40625b13a Buy SWINGBY Now!

Market Cap: $ 862.74K
Total Supply: $ 925.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 889.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 896.88K
All-Time High: $ 0.00415
All-Time Low: $ 0.000070124516478627
Current Price: $ 0.0009696

Swingby (SWINGBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Swingby (SWINGBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWINGBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWINGBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWINGBY's tokenomics, explore SWINGBY token's live price!

