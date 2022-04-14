Threshold (T) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Threshold (T), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Threshold (T) Information
Threshold powers user sovereignty on the public blockchain. Access cryptographic tools that ensure full control over your digital assets.
Official Website: https://threshold.network/
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xCdF7028ceAB81fA0C6971208e83fa7872994beE5

Threshold (T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Threshold (T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.75M $ 165.75M $ 165.75M Total Supply: $ 11.16B $ 11.16B $ 11.16B Circulating Supply: $ 10.13B $ 10.13B $ 10.13B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 182.50M $ 182.50M $ 182.50M All-Time High: $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 All-Time Low: $ 0.011702827155227635 $ 0.011702827155227635 $ 0.011702827155227635 Current Price: $ 0.01636 $ 0.01636 $ 0.01636 Learn more about Threshold (T) price

Threshold (T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Threshold (T) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of T tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many T tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand T's tokenomics, explore T token's live price!

