TeaFi (TEAFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TeaFi (TEAFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 50.01M $ 50.01M $ 50.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.66M $ 8.66M $ 8.66M All-Time High: $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 All-Time Low: $ 0.023495477831675816 $ 0.023495477831675816 $ 0.023495477831675816 Current Price: $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 Learn more about TeaFi (TEAFI) price Buy TEAFI Now!

TeaFi (TEAFI) Information Tea-Fi to DeFi SuperApp, który upraszcza zarabianie i usuwa bariery w dostępie do zdecentralizowanych finansów. Zasilany przez TeaPOT, silnik płynności należący do protokołu, który recyklinguje realny zysk z powrotem do użytkowników, Tea-Fi łączy generowanie zysku, swapowanie i narzędzia gas w jednym, spójnym interfejsie. Dzięki Easy-Gas, SuperSwap i Tea-Fi Vaults użytkownicy uzyskują dostęp do wyselekcjonowanych ścieżek zarobkowych bez potrzeby zarządzania wieloma tokenami czy platformami. Zaprojektowany z myślą o prostocie i trwałości, Tea-Fi napędza realny zysk, wykupy tokenów i długoterminowy rozwój. Official Website: https://tea-fi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/2qkyscrzmk6h6wuq Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x336ff048c664a081d527979ac4197d6c3c8bfb14

TeaFi (TEAFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TeaFi (TEAFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TEAFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TEAFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TEAFI's tokenomics, explore TEAFI token's live price!

