TeaFi Price Today

The live TeaFi (TEAFI) price today is $ 0.03098, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEAFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03098 per TEAFI.

TeaFi currently ranks #1820 by market capitalisation at $ 1.55M, with a circulating supply of 50.01M TEAFI. During the last 24 hours, TEAFI traded between $ 0.0259 (low) and $ 0.03411 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5015160151442424, while the all-time low was $ 0.03037714465466948.

In short-term performance, TEAFI moved -1.06% in the last hour and -67.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.83K.

TeaFi (TEAFI) Market Information

Rank No.1820 Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) $ 60.83K$ 60.83K $ 60.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.29M$ 9.29M $ 9.29M Circulation Supply 50.01M 50.01M 50.01M Max Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Total Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.67% Public Blockchain BSC

