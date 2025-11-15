Tenge Tenge (TENGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tenge Tenge (TENGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tenge Tenge (TENGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tenge Tenge (TENGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 297.70K $ 297.70K $ 297.70K All-Time High: $ 0.0012499 $ 0.0012499 $ 0.0012499 All-Time Low: $ 0.000117331956742167 $ 0.000117331956742167 $ 0.000117331956742167 Current Price: $ 0.0002977 $ 0.0002977 $ 0.0002977 Learn more about Tenge Tenge (TENGE) price Buy TENGE Now!

Tenge Tenge (TENGE) Information We Build, We Learn, We Grow, We Give while the world changes. We Build, We Learn, We Grow, We Give while the world changes. Official Website: https://www.tengetenge.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x718447E29B90D00461966D01E533Fa1b69574444

Tenge Tenge (TENGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tenge Tenge (TENGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TENGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TENGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TENGE's tokenomics, explore TENGE token's live price!

