Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) Information Tajir Tech Hub is revolutionizing global wholesale trade with its blockchain platform that connects manufacturers, suppliers, and entrepreneurs using AI and blockchain technology. The TJRM token fuels our ecosystem, ensuring secure transactions, faster validations, and exclusive benefits for users. Official Website: https://www.tajirtechhub.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.tajirtechhub.com/whitepaper/Official%20Whitepaper%20En.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4AdDFsG1xzz1L7zKGo2fbiqv256Z92u8uCcJCgYuTBLo Buy TJRM Now!

Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.43M $ 4.43M $ 4.43M Total Supply: $ 750.00M $ 750.00M $ 750.00M Circulating Supply: $ 644.95M $ 644.95M $ 644.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.16M $ 5.16M $ 5.16M All-Time High: $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 All-Time Low: $ 0.006005297143865621 $ 0.006005297143865621 $ 0.006005297143865621 Current Price: $ 0.006874 $ 0.006874 $ 0.006874 Learn more about Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) price

Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TJRM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TJRM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TJRM's tokenomics, explore TJRM token's live price!

Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) Price History Analysing the price history of TJRM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

TJRM Price Prediction Want to know where TJRM might be heading? Our TJRM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

