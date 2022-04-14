Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics
Trac Network (TNK) Information
Trac Core is a versatile tool designed for the Bitcoin ecosystem. It simplifies access to Bitcoin data by fetching updates from the blockchain, sorting them systematically, and providing them for searches and analyses via APIs.In addition to being an indexer, Trac Core serves as an oracle for Bitcoin, establishing a dependable connection to the external world beyond the blockchain. In essence, your Chainlink for the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trac Network (TNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Trac Network (TNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TNK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Trac Network (TNK) Price History
Analysing the price history of TNK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
TNK Price Prediction
Want to know where TNK might be heading? Our TNK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
