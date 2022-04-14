Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics
Toshi (TOSHI) Information
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toshi (TOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Toshi (TOSHI)
Dive deeper into how TOSHI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:
- Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
- Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
- USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
- USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.
These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.
Token Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:
- Community and ecosystem incentives
- Team and advisors
- Liquidity provision
- Treasury and development funds
The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.
Example: Toshi Token Supply
|Name
|Symbol
|Max Supply
|Circulating Market Cap (USD)
|Latest Price (USD)
|Toshi
|TOSHI
|420,690,000,000
|$239,081,997
|$0.00056644
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:
- Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
- Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
- Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:
- Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
- Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
- Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.
Locking Process
- Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
- Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
- Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
- Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Presale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
|Allocation
|Customizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
|Usage
|Platform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
|Incentives
|Airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
|Locking
|Token Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
|Unlocking
|User/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires
Additional Notes
- The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.
For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.
Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Toshi (TOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
