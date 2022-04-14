TrueFiToken (TRU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TrueFiToken (TRU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TrueFiToken (TRU) Information TrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders. Official Website: https://truefi.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c19596f5aaff459fa38b0f7ed92f11ae6543784 Buy TRU Now!

TrueFiToken (TRU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TrueFiToken (TRU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.09M $ 42.09M $ 42.09M Total Supply: $ 1.45B $ 1.45B $ 1.45B Circulating Supply: $ 1.33B $ 1.33B $ 1.33B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.91M $ 45.91M $ 45.91M All-Time High: $ 1.0626 $ 1.0626 $ 1.0626 All-Time Low: $ 0.02315175652400417 $ 0.02315175652400417 $ 0.02315175652400417 Current Price: $ 0.03166 $ 0.03166 $ 0.03166 Learn more about TrueFiToken (TRU) price

TrueFiToken (TRU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TrueFiToken (TRU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRU's tokenomics, explore TRU token's live price!

