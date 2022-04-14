UpOnly (UPO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UpOnly (UPO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UpOnly (UPO) Information UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games. Official Website: https://uponly.com/ Whitepaper: https://doc.uponly.com/UpOnly-2024.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x9dBfc1cbf7a1E711503a29B4b5F9130ebeCcaC96 Buy UPO Now!

UpOnly (UPO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UpOnly (UPO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 1.01M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 113.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.23
All-Time Low: $ 0.004031877941935659
Current Price: $ 0.00888

UpOnly (UPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of UpOnly (UPO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of UPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UPO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

UpOnly (UPO) Price History

Analysing the price history of UPO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

UPO Price Prediction

Want to know where UPO might be heading? Our UPO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

