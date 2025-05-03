Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
UpOnly Price(UPO)
The current price of UpOnly (UPO) today is 0.01015 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. UPO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UpOnly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 329.07K USD
- UpOnly price change within the day is -3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 113.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UPO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UPO price information.
Track the price changes of UpOnly for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0003994
|-3.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00034
|+3.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00088
|-7.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00281
|-21.69%
Today, UPO recorded a change of $ -0.0003994 (-3.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.UpOnly 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00034 (+3.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.UpOnly 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, UPO saw a change of $ -0.00088 (-7.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.UpOnly 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00281 (-21.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of UpOnly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-3.79%
+11.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.
UpOnly is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UpOnly investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check UPO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about UpOnly on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UpOnly buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UpOnly, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UPO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UpOnly price prediction page.
Tracing UPO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UPO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UpOnly price history page.
Looking for how to buy UpOnly? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UpOnly on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 UPO to VND
₫267.09725
|1 UPO to AUD
A$0.0157325
|1 UPO to GBP
￡0.0076125
|1 UPO to EUR
€0.008932
|1 UPO to USD
$0.01015
|1 UPO to MYR
RM0.0433405
|1 UPO to TRY
₺0.390369
|1 UPO to JPY
¥1.469923
|1 UPO to RUB
₽0.8417395
|1 UPO to INR
₹0.857878
|1 UPO to IDR
Rp166.393416
|1 UPO to KRW
₩14.215684
|1 UPO to PHP
₱0.563325
|1 UPO to EGP
￡E.0.5149095
|1 UPO to BRL
R$0.0573475
|1 UPO to CAD
C$0.014007
|1 UPO to BDT
৳1.237285
|1 UPO to NGN
₦16.3182565
|1 UPO to UAH
₴0.42224
|1 UPO to VES
Bs0.8932
|1 UPO to PKR
Rs2.861488
|1 UPO to KZT
₸5.256279
|1 UPO to THB
฿0.335965
|1 UPO to TWD
NT$0.3117065
|1 UPO to AED
د.إ0.0372505
|1 UPO to CHF
Fr0.008323
|1 UPO to HKD
HK$0.0786625
|1 UPO to MAD
.د.م0.093989
|1 UPO to MXN
$0.198737
For a more in-depth understanding of UpOnly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
