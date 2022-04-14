VAIOT (VAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VAIOT (VAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI's GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google's AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker. Official Website: https://www.vaiot.ai/ Whitepaper: https://vaiot.ai/assets/files/VAIOT_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD13cfD3133239a3c73a9E535A5c4DadEE36b395c

VAIOT (VAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VAIOT (VAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.08M $ 11.08M $ 11.08M Total Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 384.35M $ 384.35M $ 384.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.54M $ 11.54M $ 11.54M All-Time High: $ 0.476 $ 0.476 $ 0.476 All-Time Low: $ 0.004549306036172591 $ 0.004549306036172591 $ 0.004549306036172591 Current Price: $ 0.02884 $ 0.02884 $ 0.02884 Learn more about VAIOT (VAI) price

VAIOT (VAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VAIOT (VAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

