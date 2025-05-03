Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Smart Valor Price(VALOR)
The current price of Smart Valor (VALOR) today is 0.002112 USD with a current market cap of $ 106.23K USD. VALOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smart Valor Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.04K USD
- Smart Valor price change within the day is -4.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.30M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VALOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VALOR price information.
Track the price changes of Smart Valor for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00009098
|-4.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000992
|-31.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.087888
|-97.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.087888
|-97.66%
Today, VALOR recorded a change of $ -0.00009098 (-4.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.Smart Valor 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000992 (-31.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.Smart Valor 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, VALOR saw a change of $ -0.087888 (-97.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Smart Valor 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.087888 (-97.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Smart Valor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-4.13%
+2.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SMART VALOR AG is a Swiss company, founded in Zug in April 2017. It is the first decentralized global marketplace for tokenized alternative investments.The mission of the company is to give access to digital assets to people around the world in an easy, secure and compliant way. The company utilizes blockchain technology to democratize access to wealth.
Smart Valor is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Smart Valor investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check VALOR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Smart Valor on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Smart Valor buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Smart Valor, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VALOR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Smart Valor price prediction page.
Tracing VALOR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VALOR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Smart Valor price history page.
Looking for how to buy Smart Valor? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Smart Valor on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 VALOR to VND
₫55.57728
|1 VALOR to AUD
A$0.0032736
|1 VALOR to GBP
￡0.001584
|1 VALOR to EUR
€0.00185856
|1 VALOR to USD
$0.002112
|1 VALOR to MYR
RM0.00901824
|1 VALOR to TRY
₺0.08122752
|1 VALOR to JPY
¥0.30585984
|1 VALOR to RUB
₽0.17514816
|1 VALOR to INR
₹0.17850624
|1 VALOR to IDR
Rp34.62294528
|1 VALOR to KRW
₩2.95798272
|1 VALOR to PHP
₱0.117216
|1 VALOR to EGP
￡E.0.10714176
|1 VALOR to BRL
R$0.0119328
|1 VALOR to CAD
C$0.00291456
|1 VALOR to BDT
৳0.2574528
|1 VALOR to NGN
₦3.39548352
|1 VALOR to UAH
₴0.0878592
|1 VALOR to VES
Bs0.185856
|1 VALOR to PKR
Rs0.59541504
|1 VALOR to KZT
₸1.09372032
|1 VALOR to THB
฿0.0699072
|1 VALOR to TWD
NT$0.06485952
|1 VALOR to AED
د.إ0.00775104
|1 VALOR to CHF
Fr0.00173184
|1 VALOR to HKD
HK$0.016368
|1 VALOR to MAD
.د.م0.01955712
|1 VALOR to MXN
$0.04135296
For a more in-depth understanding of Smart Valor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee