vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into vankedisi (VANKEDISI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Information Turkey's First Self-Shilling Memecoin. Official Website: https://vankedisi.ai Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/66bHtzcXqmLgkn668EG4ETzHL3RLz5ybdckqvrPppump Buy VANKEDISI Now!

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for vankedisi (VANKEDISI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.224 $ 0.224 $ 0.224 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.02732 $ 0.02732 $ 0.02732 Learn more about vankedisi (VANKEDISI) price

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of vankedisi (VANKEDISI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VANKEDISI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VANKEDISI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VANKEDISI's tokenomics, explore VANKEDISI token's live price!

How to Buy VANKEDISI Interested in adding vankedisi (VANKEDISI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VANKEDISI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VANKEDISI on MEXC now!

vankedisi (VANKEDISI) Price History Analysing the price history of VANKEDISI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VANKEDISI Price History now!

VANKEDISI Price Prediction Want to know where VANKEDISI might be heading? Our VANKEDISI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VANKEDISI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!