Vision (VSN) Information Vision (VSN) is the native token of the Bitpanda Web3 ecosystem – a unifying force designed to make Web3 accessible, tangible, and rewarding for everyone. Beyond the scope of a typical exchange token, Vision powers a compliant, user-centric ecosystem built for the future of decentralised finance in Europe and beyond. Official Website: https://www.bitpanda.com/en/web3/vision-token Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x699ccf919c1dfdfa4c374292f42cadc9899bf753 Buy VSN Now!

Market Cap: $ 566.97M
Total Supply: $ 4.20B
Circulating Supply: $ 3.45B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 690.06M
All-Time High: $ 0.2112
All-Time Low: $ 0.11982485670122563
Current Price: $ 0.1643

Vision (VSN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vision (VSN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VSN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VSN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VSN's tokenomics, explore VSN token's live price!

