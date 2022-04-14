WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Information WAGMI Games is building the first web3 Universe encompassing multiple games, comics, anime, collectibles, cosplay and more. Official Website: https://www.wagmigames.com Whitepaper: https://wagmi-games.gitbook.io/wagmi-games-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3b604747ad1720c01ded0455728b62c0d2f100f0 Buy WAGMIGAMES Now!

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.71M $ 9.71M $ 9.71M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.80T $ 1.80T $ 1.80T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00005995 $ 0.00005995 $ 0.00005995 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002194837186306 $ 0.000002194837186306 $ 0.000002194837186306 Current Price: $ 0.00000538 $ 0.00000538 $ 0.00000538 Learn more about WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) price

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAGMIGAMES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAGMIGAMES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAGMIGAMES's tokenomics, explore WAGMIGAMES token's live price!

How to Buy WAGMIGAMES Interested in adding WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WAGMIGAMES, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WAGMIGAMES on MEXC now!

WAGMI Games (WAGMIGAMES) Price History Analysing the price history of WAGMIGAMES helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WAGMIGAMES Price History now!

WAGMIGAMES Price Prediction Want to know where WAGMIGAMES might be heading? Our WAGMIGAMES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAGMIGAMES token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!